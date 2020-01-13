Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26

Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030

Glasgow's first fully-electric bus route for more than half a century has started ferrying passengers between the north and central areas of the Scottish city today, bolstering the council's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The two electric buses operated by transport firm First Glasgow mean the city has come back full-circle to electric mobility, after electric trolley buses were decommissioned by the Glasgow Corporation in May 1967.

The new single-decker buses have been funded through SP Energy Networks' £20m Green Economy Fund, which was launched in 2018 to support Scotland's transition to a low carbon economy.

They will operate along the M3 route connecting Milton and Springburn with Stobhill Hospital and the city centre, according to First Glasgow.

Built by bus firm Alexander Dennis in Falkirk, the battery-powered buses boast state-of-the-art CCTV technology which negates the need for wing mirrors while helping to remove blindspots for bus drivers. They also feature USB charging points and free WiFi for passengers.

First Glasgow said it was installing 22 electric vehicle charging points at its Glasgow Caledonia depot, which would ultimately allow it to introduce more electric buses over time as it seeks to comply with new limits in the city's low emission zone that are due to come into force in 2022.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Glasgow, said every customer journey on the M3 electric bus route would save around 2kg of CO2 compared to a single passenger private car journey.

"As a business, one of our main goals is to make buses part of the solution when it comes to improving air quality in the city," he added. "We've already invested £31m in the last two years. By working with Glasgow city council and Transport Scotland, we plan to make great strides forward in doing our bit to improve the city's air quality and making Glasgow a cleaner and greener place to live and work."

The move comes ahead of the city playing host to November's crucial COP26 UN Climate Summit, which will see thousands of world leaders, diplomats, business figures, and NGOs converge as countries attempt to hammer out the final rules for the Paris Agreement and secure new net zero emissions targets from as many nations as possible.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scotland's First Minister, also welcomed the new electric buses, which she said would help towards national decarbonisation goals. "A key part of our plans is encouraging greater use of public transport as well as phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles," she said. "It's so great to see First and SP Energy Networks playing their part in helping us to achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045."