Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan

Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition

The European Commission is gearing up to unveil a landmark green investment plan next week aimed at mobilising €1tr over the next decade in a bid to kickstart the EU's transition to a net zero economy by 2050, according to reports.

The move is the latest part of the Commission's high profile plan, announced late last year, to implement a Green Deal strategy that would turn Europe into the world's first 'climate neutral' continent. According to draft documents seen by Bloomberg, a major public finance push is expected to play a critical catalysing role in financing the transition.

Dubbed the Sustainable Investment Europe Plan, the document reportedly proposes devoting at least 25 per cent of the EU budget to the net zero transition, while also using additional budgetary levers to mobilies billions of Euros of private investment.

Potential new measures include leveraging €280bn of private and public investment between 2021 and 2030 through the InvestEU Fund, the documents suggest.

In addition, the plan recommends finalising new green taxonomy guidelines to help investors identify genuinely sustainable investments and turning the European Investment Bank into a fully climate-focused lender, which would see it double its lending to green projects.

Announced to much fanfare in December as a "man on the moon moment", the European Green Deal aims to kickstart green growth across the bloc. The Commission is working to publish a detailed strategy this summer bolstered by a new binding 2050 net zero target for the bloc.

Despite objections from Poland, ministers from all other EU member states have formally backed setting a new 2050 net zero goal. Commissioners harbour hopes of getting Poland on board at the next summit on the issue in June, after plans for a new €100bn Just Transition Mechanism to help high-carbon industries and regions decarbonise over the 2021-27 period are finalised.

Further details on the Just Transition Mechanism are also expected to be revealed next week as part of the Sustainable Investment Europe Plan, according to Bloomberg reports.



As well as additional financing from national governments, €7.5bn from the EU budget would be earmarked for the Just Transition Mechanism. Member states would need to draw up transition action plans in order to secure funding from the Mechanism, the documents reveal.

"The Just Transition Fund will benefit territories with high employment in coal, lignite, oil shale and peat production, as well as territories with carbon-intensive industries which will be either discontinued or severely impacted by the transition," the draft Commission documents reportedly state.