Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars

Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate

The hydrogen fuel cell sector added more than 1GW of new capacity for the first time in 2019, fuelling expectations the technology can play a major role in the decarbonisation of the energy and automotive sectors over the next decade.

The 1.1GW of additional capacity marked a 40 per cent increase on 2018, according to the Fuel Cell Industry Review 2019, which was published yesterday by sustainable energy consultancy E4tech.

Fuel cell vehicles provided the driving force behind market growth, led by Japanese firm Toyota and its South Korean competitor Hyundai. Between them, the two companies accounted for two-thirds of 2019's shipped fuel cell capacity. When burgeoning bus, truck, and van markets are factored in, vehicles account for over 900MW of the total, the report said.

The remainder consisted of stationary systems, of which US and Korean power generation units make up the majority, alongside tens of thousand of Japanese Combined Heat and Power units installed in apartments.

"If the 2010s can be seen as the breakout decade for the battery, the 2020s will see the ascendancy of the fuel cell," said David Hart, one of the report's authors. "Just in time, too: climate change targets are looking more urgent and challenging than ever, and we need a full range of technologies to meet them. Mayors around the world are worried about air quality and health concerns from diesel, which helps fuel cell buses and trucks. At the same time, the broader hydrogen sector is starting to expand as recognition grows that some applications, like heat, will be difficult to fully electrify. This supports and complements fuel cell growth."

Asia remains the largest market for fuel cells the analysis shows, accounting for 680MW, driven strongly by Hyundai NEXO sales in Korea, as well as the Korean stationary power market. Fuel cell vehicles deployed in Asia in 2019, including trucks and buses in China, constituted 50 per cent of the total shipped fuel cell capacity worldwide. The NEXO also accounted for some growth in European capacity, which rose from 41MW to 69MW in 2019. However, the biggest market outside of Asia remains North America, which saw shipped capacity of 384MW - down slightly from 425MW in 2018, but expected to rebound in 2020, the analysis said.

The update follows a separate report detailing how conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also experiencing strong growth. The latest analysis from research consultancy Global Market Insights projects global growth of more than 41 per cent for the sector up to 2025, taking the industry above $46bn.

Growth will be catalysed by stringent energy efficiency standards, the analysis said, as governments seek to cut back soaring emissions from diesel-based vehicles. State and federal benefits are also expected to stimulate demand and minimise the up-front costs for electric vehicles, helping bridge the current cost-gap between these systems and their gas-powered counterparts. This positive regulatory environment will be further boosted by advancements in battery technology, the research added, with more efficient stations speeding up the charging process.

The research highlights particularly strong growth prospects in Germany and the Netherlands, thanks to favourable government initiatives aiming at cutting carbon emissions. The Netherlands market alone is set to surpass 200,000 units by 2025, the analysis says.

In the UK, analysis for the Committee on Climate Change found that nearly 29,000 new charging points will be needed across the country by 2030 to meet EV charging needs, at a cost of around £530m. 85 per cent of these will need to be fast or rapid chargers, the analysis said.