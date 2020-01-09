Cream of UK green business talent appointed to assist UK citizens' Climate Assembly

19-strong panel of climate, energy and green business experts will support citizens' assembly on climate action which meets at end of January

A team of leading climate experts, economists and green business figures have been appointed to help ensure the "balance and accuracy" of the UK's citizens' assembly on climate policy, which is set to meet for the first time at the end of this month.

Around 30,000 invitations were sent out to UK households in November seeking 110 members of the public to take part in Citizens Assembly UK. It is being organised by six House of Commons Select Committees to bring together people from all walks of life to help shape policy on climate change and the UK's 2050 net zero target.

Setting up a citizens' assembly on climate action was one of the key demands of the Extinction Rebellion activist group. At each weekend meeting, members are expected to consider a range of climate-focused topics including transport, energy use in the home, agriculture and consumer choices, Parliament said.

Today Parliament confirmed it has appointed two panels of stakeholders and researchers to help manage the Assembly, which is set for its initial weekend meeting in Birmingham on 24 January, followed by three further weekend meetings before the end of March.

The 19-strong Advisory Panel features a raft of leading figures from green business, think tanks and campaign groups, including the CBI, the Aldersgate Group, Energy UK, the National Farmers' Union, Green Alliance, RenewableUK, Greenpeace, and the National Federation of Women's Institutes.

Other bodies represented include the Federation of Small Businesses, Adam Smith Institute, National Trust, 2050 Climate Group, IPPR, Citizens' Advice and the New Economic Foundation.

Nick Molho, executive director of green business organisation the Aldersgate Group, said today he was "delighted" to have been appointed to the Advisory Panel.

"Delighted to be advising the UK's first nationwide citizens' assembly on climate change. Absolutely critical that we get cross-society input and long-term backing for how the UK reaches its net zero emissions target," said Nick Molho.

The Advisory Panel is expect to offer feedback on key aspects of the Assembly's design, such as who is invited to speak, the topics for discussion, and the balance of information provided, according to Parliament.

Tanishe Beebee, senior policy advisor for energy and climate change at the CBI, also welcomed her appointment as "an important opportunity to engage the public in how we deal with climate change, and to get the best contributions from the people it impacts day to day".

"This is such an important opportunity to engage the public in how we deal with climate change and to get the best contributions from the people it impacts day to day," said Tanisha Beebee.

A further Academic Panel comprising 13 scientists, economists and policy professors and experts from a range of UK universities has also been appointed to review written briefings for Assembly members.

Alongside the Advisory Panel, the two groups will help support the four expert leads in managing the design and work plan of the Climate Assembly, to ensure it focuses "on key questions about how to achieve net zero emissions by 2050", Parliament said.

First named in November, the four expert leads - who are expected to play a key direct role at the weekend meetings - include Committee on Climate Change chief executive Chris Stark, and climate and energy policy expert and Lancaster University Professor Rebecca Willis.

They are joined by Jim Watson, professor of energy policy at University College London, and Lorraine Whitmarsh, professor of environmental psychology at University of Cardiff and director of the UK Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations.

Jim Watson said he was "very pleased to be supporting the UK's citizens assembly on climate change as one of its four expert leads."

Climate Assembly UK was first commissioned by the Select Committees last summer in response to the government's pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a target which is now enshrined in law.

The Assembly is expected to consider how the UK's 2050 net zero target can be achieved, and make recommendations on what government, business, the public and wider UK society should do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.