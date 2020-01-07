Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans

Burger King's Rebel Whopper will be cooked on the same grills as its meat burgers | Credit: Ilbusca

Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans

Burger King has become the latest UK food giant to launch a new plant-based product in a bid to capitalise on the growing number of consumers taking part in Veganuary, the month-long challenge to eat vegan.

It launched its plant-based Rebel Whopper burger yesterday, claiming the dish will be a "game changer" for the fast food market. The burger itself is made by the Vegetarian Butcher, a Dutch start-up specialising in vegan meat substitutes.

But strict vegans and vegetarians may have to steer clear of the new offering, as it will be cooked on the same grills as the chain's beef burgers, and will be made with egg-based mayonnaise unless customers request otherwise.

Burger King said it won't be labelling the plant-based Rebel Whopper as suitable for vegans and vegetarians, and insisted it was instead targeting the growing number of ‘flexitarian' diners looking to cut back on their meat intake.

"We wanted our first plant-based Whopper to replicate the indulgence and flame-grilled taste of the real thing as closely as possible, and we're thrilled with the result," said Burger King marketing director Katie Evans. "We're delighted to satisfy the demand for this highly-anticipated product and finally bring the Rebel to the UK."

It's just one of a flurry of new vegan and vegetarian products to hit the market this month, as demand for meat-free meals continues to soar. Following the arrival of Greggs' vegan steak bake, KFC's vegan burger, and Costa's vegan toastie, Pret will today join the fray with the launch of a vegan croissant stuffed with fruit compote.

Pret said the move is the start of a major focus on plant-based foods in 2020, promising it is "just the beginning" of its plant-based innovations.