Vogue Italia ditches photos in sustainable fashion issue

Move is to highlight carbon impact of fashion photo shoots, according to editor

Vogue Italia will not publish any photos in its latest issue, in a bid to highlight the environmental impact of producing a glossy fashion magazine.

By ditching the usual fashion shoots with models, photographers, make up artists and stylists in favour of illustrations, editor Emanuele Farneti said he hopes to demonstrate a new way for the fashion press to show clothes to readers.

Each of the seven illustrated covers of the magazine, due to hit the newsstands across Italy tomorrow, will display a message that reads: "No photoshoot production was required for the making of this issue."

In a note published online last week Farneti said producing the September issue of Vogue Italia involved 20 flights, a dozen train rides, 60 international shipments, 40 cars on standby, at least ten hours of studio lighting, and mountains of waste.

By contrast, January's issue features seven different cover illustrations based on real models, and all the features were produced without photoshoots or international shipments. Farneti said he believed it is the first Vogue magazine anywhere in the world to be printed without photos.

"Change is difficult, but how can we ask others to do it, if we don't question ourselves?" he wrote. "So this month we wanted to send a message: that creativity - a pillar of Vogue for almost 130 years - can, and must, make us explore different paths."

In December Farneti joined with 25 other Vogue editors around the world to issue a joint statement promising they would "preserve our planet for future generations".

That followed a move from Vogue's publisher Conde Nast to sign up to the UN's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, under which it has promised to work across its brands to "empower and educate" consumers on climate action and to champion more sustainable approaches from the fashion industry.