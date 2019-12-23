Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest

Fires are often started in the Amazon by ranchers to clear rainforest land for cattle rearing | Credit: luoman

Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs

Devastating Amazon rainforest loss, the deadly threat posed by chronic air pollution and a huge increase in gas-guzzling SUVs on the world's roads have all been highlighted as the most stand-out stats of the decade by the Royal Statistical Society (RSS).

Environmental issues dominated the RSS's annual awards announced on Friday, which this year included an additional 'Statistics of the Decade' series of categories covering the 2010-2019 period, with judge looking for "stand out statistics that capture the zeitgeist of the last ten years".

The 'International Statistic of the Decade' chosen by RSS judges highlighted the extent of Amazon deforestation over the past decade, with an area of rainforest equivalent to 8.4 million football pitches estimated to have been lost since 2010.

The figure is based on deforestation monitoring results from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research and world football governing body FIFA's regulations on pitch dimensions, according to RSS.

It comes at the tail end of a year in which the Amazon has hit headlines around the world due to a huge surge in fires across the rainforest, which many blamed on government policies tacitly encouraging illegal forest clearance.

"Irreplaceable rainforests like the Amazon are shrinking at an alarming rate and this statistic gives a very powerful visual of a hugely important environmental issue," said Professor Jennifer Rogers, chair of the judging panel and RSS vice-president for external affairs. "Much has been discussed regarding the environment in the last few years and the judging panel felt this statistic was highly effective in capturing one of the decade's worst examples of environmental degradation."

RSS also awarded a highly commended International Statistic of the Decade award, which highlighted the estimated increase in the number of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) on the world's roads from around 35 million to 200 million since 2020.

The statistic comes from a recent International Energy Agency study, which found growing demand for SUVs was the second largest contributor to the rise in global CO2 emissions over the past decade.

RSS judges said the fast-growing popularity of SUVs was significant as these cars tend to consume more fuel and generate higher emissions than standard cars.

"The growing prevalence of SUVs is more than offsetting all the emissions savings being made by other car-owners switching to electric vehicles," RSS said. "Members of the judging panel were particularly struck by this statistic as it highlights that for change to happen, discussion cannot be focussed alone on encouraging people to buy alternatively fuelled vehicles."

Another highly commended award was given in the same category to the global age-standardised death rate from air pollution, which fell by 19 per cent between 2007-2017 according to Our World in Data.

There has been a huge rise in public awareness about the human health threat posed by dirty air in recent years, but global statistics suggest the situation is in fact improving.

RSS said the positive progress on air pollution was not just confined to the past decade, pointing out that since 1990 the number of deaths globally due to air pollution - per 100,000 people - have almost halved. The decline has been "primarily driven by improvements in indoor air quality", RSS said.