BMW and Daimler to reverse out of UK and North America carsharing markets

ShareNow is to close its service in London, Brussels, Florence and the whole of North America, due to poor demand

A car sharing business run by automakers BMW and Daimler is pulling out of the US, Canada and UK markets in February, it announced yesterday.

ShareNow said it was pulling out of London, its only UK city, as well as Brussels and Florence at the end of February because of poor demand. "Although more and more Londoners integrated our service in their daily mobility behaviour, we have had to face the hard reality that we could still not convince enough people to do so," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile it said it had decided to quit the US and Canada because of the "volatile state of the global mobility landscape" and a lack of infrastructure necessary for electric vehicles. ShareNow operates in Montreal, New York, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Vancouver.

ShareNow said it will now focus on its remaining 18 cities across Europe where take up has been higher. "We, along with our shareholders, believe these markets show the clearest potential for profitable growth and mobility innovation," it said in a statement.

BMW's DriveNow merged with Daimler's Car2Go in March, under the new brand name ShareNow. The resulting services had a vehicle fleet of 20,000 cars in 31 cities around the world, and a customer base of four million users.

Alongside Share Now, the two firms announced an investment of €1bn in four related joint ventures, including Reach Now, to connect city dwellers with public transport options; Charge Now to broaden access to EV charging points; Park Now, to provide a ticketless parking service; and Free Now, offering a ride-hailing service to rival Uber and Lyft.