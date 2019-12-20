Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm

Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation

The "UK's most advanced solar farm', which according to its developers boasts a new commercial model and innovative technology, has been completed by Gridserve and handed over to Warrington Borough Council this week.

The 34MW farm, which is expected to generate millions of pounds in profits every year for the council, features panels that generate power on both sides and trackers to move the panels to face the sun all day long.

It is also able to control energy flows using a lithium-ion battery storage system and two-way connection, enabling it to store electricity and achieve better power prices, as well as provide services to help National Grid balance supply and demand, including at night.

Warrington Council will sell the energy on the open market to pay for local services, while a second 25MW solar farm to be built in Hull will provide the council with enough green electricity to power all its operations.

"Projects like this, which require no government subsidy whatsoever, demonstrate that the UK can meet its net zero obligations well before 2050 and enable us to move the needle in delivering radical carbon reductions within the next ten-years," said Toddington Harper, chief executive and founder of Gridserve.

The local authority expects the two projects to generate an operating surplus of over a £100m over 30 years. The deal will make it the first local authority to produce all its own electricity.

Next to the York solar farm Gridserve is planning to build one of the first of a network of over 100 electric forecourts designed specifically for electric vehicles (EVs). Drivers of private and fleet EVs will be able to refuel their cars using ultra-fast charging technology and electricity from the solar farm.

The project is part of Warrington Council's "invest to save" programme, and is expected to generate a profit of millions of pounds that can be spent on council services.

"This investment strengthens our commitment to tackle the climate emergency, and will also help us secure our energy supply, give us control over our energy prices, and contribute to reducing fuel poverty," commented Leader of Warrington Borough Council, Cllr Russ Bowden.