Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars

The Ohme charger integrates with Octopus' time of use tariff to offer cheap, or free, charging | Credit: Ohme

Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity

The windy weather earlier this month was good news for a number of electric vehicle (EV) drivers, who were paid to use excess power generated by turbines to recharge their cars.

Charger manufacturer Ohme revealed this week that it enabled payments to EVdrivers who charged their cars using excess wind energy generated thanks to the blustery conditions on December 8.

Wind farms on that Sunday generated 16GW, or 45 per cent of the UK's electricity, a new record.

The surge in renewables generation left grid operators with an excess of green power on their hands. To use it up, for the first time, drivers with an Ohme charger who are signed up to Octopus Energy's Agile time-of-use tariff were paid to charge their vehicles.

Ohme's app alerted their customers of the opportunity in advance, and encouraged them to plug in to help balance the load on the electricity system while being paid up to 5.6p per kilowatt hour of electricity used, which equates to 1.8p per mile.

David Watson, chief executive of Ohme said it was "a landmark moment". "For the first time, drivers using our smart technology on Octopus Energy's Agile tariff have been paid to charge their vehicles - something that will happen with increasing regularity as the UK becomes more dependent on wind power," he said.

"The windy weather has clearly demonstrated the value of our smart chargers as we not only help electric vehicle drivers get cash for filling up with 100 per cent renewable energy, but also ease pressure on the electricity system," he added.

Ohme's EV charger is controlled via a smartphone app, which calculates how much energy a vehicle needs, and then automatically chooses to charge during the cheapest periods.

The windy weather also saw customers on recently launched flexible time-of-use tariffs such as that offered by Octopus paid more than 5p/KWh to use electricity, a move praised by National Grid ESO, the network's energy distribution arm.