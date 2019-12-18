Dreaming of a waste-free Christmas? Poll points to festive food waste reduction

Survey finds David Attenborough, the climate emergency, and extreme weather are influencing people's festive shopping habits

Increasingly eco-conscious consumers are planning to waste far less food this Christmas, according to a poll carried out by environmental charity Hubbub.

Out of 3,000 UK adults surveyed, more than a quarter said they planned to cut down on food waste at Christmas in a bid to reduce their environmental impact.

And while traditional festive foods from figgy pudding to roast turkey often feature heavily on family Christmas menus, more than a third said that, for the first time, they would only buy as much food they needed this year.

Estimates suggest food waste is a major driver of greenhouse gases, accounting for around 11 per cent of total global emissions. In the UK, meanwhile, homes produce an average of seven million tonnes of food waste each year, according to the Waste and Resource Action Programme (WRAP).

Lending further weight to these figures, almost a third of respondents admitted that they threw away more food at Christmas than at any other time, with roast potatoes, sprouts, and party food the most common items to end up in the bin. Turkey and gravy followed close behind in the survey.

Some 11 per cent also admitted festive food they had bought had ended up in the bin before Christmas Day because it had gone off, while more than one in six said they had thrown food out over concerns that it has been left out of the fridge for too long.

But 29 per cent of survey respondents said that they wanted to try and make sure their Christmas food habits were kinder to the environment this year. Those polled said a combination of David Attenborough's Blue Planet TV series - which highlighted the damaging impacts of waste on the environment - unseasonal weather and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament had influenced a change in their mindset.

Tessa Tricks, head of food at Hubbub, said that the findings of the survey were "hugely encouraging".

"Christmas needn't be any less fun when we cut down on our festive waste," she said. "In fact, it's the opposite - this is a challenge all our family and friends can get involved in. Food waste, particularly at Christmas time, is a massive contributor to climate change and yet with a few simple steps we can dramatically reduce how much we throw away."

Hubbub is encouraging people to plan meals in advance, make room in the freezer for leftovers, make leftovers into soup or curry, and use food waste apps such as Olio to find a home for unwanted food.