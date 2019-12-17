City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street

Beech Street, where the City of London Corporation plans to ban petrol and diesel cars | Credit: City of London

Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Only zero emission vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be allowed to use a street in the City of London from Spring 2020 under plans backed yesterday by the City of London Corporation. The authority...