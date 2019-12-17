City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Only zero emission vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be allowed to use a street in the City of London from Spring 2020 under plans backed yesterday by the City of London Corporation. The authority...
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action