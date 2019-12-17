Business Green

City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street

City of London Corporation
Beech Street, where the City of London Corporation plans to ban petrol and diesel cars | Credit: City of London
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Only zero emission vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be allowed to use a street in the City of London from Spring 2020 under plans backed yesterday by the City of London Corporation.  The authority...

