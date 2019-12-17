Business Green

Oxford City Council commits £19m to climate emergency response

Oxford City Council is to pursue new net zero plans / Credit: David Nicholls
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Council proposes significant budget to meet recommendations proposed by the UK's first citizen's assembly

Oxford City Council is to create carbon budgets in pursuit of achieving net zero emissions as part of a new climate emergency plan, it was announced this week. The move features in a series of recommendations...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news