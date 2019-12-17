CCC: Bolder climate action needed as Scotland gears up to host COP26
Scottish progress in cutting emissions in sectors outside the power industry is not yet up to scratch, according to the government's climate change advisors
Scotland is at risk of missing its 2020 carbon target of a 56 per cent cut in emissions, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has warned today. Scotland failed to meet its annual target for emissions...
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action