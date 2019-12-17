New software aims to drive transparency in renewable energy markets
Swiss start-up claims its new software will make negotiation of Power Purchase Agreements easier
A new software platform is aiming to help businesses negotiate clean power purchase agreements (PPAs) by reporting on the latest price transactions. The PexaQuote software, developed by Swiss start-up...
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action
