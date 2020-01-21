'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
It seems Microsoft was just the start of a trend. Just days after the tech giant unveiled a sweeping new plan to become 'carbon negative' coffee giant Starbucks has followed suit, today unveiling a plan...
More news
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings
Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups