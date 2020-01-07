Business Green

Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third

Climate-friendly farming could deliver 'comfortable' emissions cuts, report argues
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues

Scottish farmers could "comfortably" slash their emissions by more than a third over the next 25 years by focusing solely on farm-level measures such as fertiliser reduction, conservation efforts, organic...

