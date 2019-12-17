Government reignites 'no deal' versus 'green Brexit' debate
An emboldened Number 10 is to outlaw extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, setting up a major row over the future of environmental standards
The government is expected to move swiftly this week to lay the foundations for high stakes trade negotiations with the EU next year, during which environmental issues could prove a major sticking point....
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action