Global Briefing: Campaigners hail 'historic' Dutch climate court victory
Historic victory for Dutch climate campaigners, fears for EU overfishing, and all the green business news you may have missed this week
Victory for Dutch campaigners in 'historic' climate court case In landmark decision today the Supreme Court of the Netherlands has upheld a lower court ruling that the country's government must take...
Net Zero gets the royal treatment
This week brought positive mood music from the Johnson government on climate action
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
Clive Lewis to run for Labour leadership
Shadow Treasury Minister responsible for Sustainable Economics promises to tackle the climate crisis with a 'different kind of party'
Top 10 transportation trends to watch for in 2020
From electric trucks to e-cargo bikes and V2G bus charging - here's the lowdown on what to expect on US roads in 2020