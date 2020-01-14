Business Green

From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood

tuna
Thai Union is one of the world's biggest canned seafood producers
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future

Back in 2015, Thai Union had run into choppy waters. The multi-billion dollar seafood giant behind global tinned fish brands John West in the UK, Chicken of the Sea in the US, and King Oscar in Norway,...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news