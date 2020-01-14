From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
Back in 2015, Thai Union had run into choppy waters. The multi-billion dollar seafood giant behind global tinned fish brands John West in the UK, Chicken of the Sea in the US, and King Oscar in Norway,...
Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard