How people around the world are using courts to question whether climate policies are fair

clock • 4 min read
The Supreme Court of Chile, Santiago | Credit: iStock
The Supreme Court of Chile, Santiago | Credit: iStock

So-called 'just transition litigation' focuses on the social justice implications of climate policies, according to University of Stirling lecturer Annalisa Savaresi and Joana Setzer from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Coal workers suing their government over job losses. Indigenous people using the courts to block wind farms or anti-deforestation policies that violate their cultural rights. What these cases have in common...

