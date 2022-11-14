COP27: 'Grumpy' talks press on in Sharm El Sheikh, as diplomats seek much needed momentum from the G20

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Image:

Credit: UNFCCC

Talks in Egypt have been moving at snail's pace, but hopes are building warmer climate relations between US and China at G20 could help deliver some much-needed progress

The middle Sunday of a UN Climate Summit is typically a rest day. As the only time across the entire fortnight that the COP buildings shut up shop, negotiators, observers, and journalists take the opportunity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

H&M, Ben & Jerry's, and Kering join collective low carbon fibre purchase pledge

Global market for 'nature tech' poised to triple to $6bn by 2030

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

COP27: Egypt commissions first green hydrogen plant

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP27: What does it mean for international carbon markets?

08 November 2022 • 5 min read
05

COP27 Finance Day: US debuts carbon markets plan, as financial climate alliances face fresh criticism

10 November 2022 • 10 min read

More on Politics

A ministerial roundtable held at COP27 on 14 November | Credit: UNFCCC
Climate change

COP27: Alok Sharma urges ministers to defend 1.5C target as fears of backsliding build

Calls mount for 1.5C goal to remain primary focus for international climate action, as reports suggest China and some developing economies are pushing for a watering down of the crucial Sharm el Sheikh cover decision

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 November 2022 • 8 min read
COP27: This time, I'm really angry
Climate change

COP27: This time, I'm really angry

It is time to move on from tired climate adages and press ahead with actions that can deliver a safer world for all, writes explorer and clean energy pioneer Bertrand Piccard at Sharm el Sheikh

Bertrand Piccard, Solar Impulse Foundation
clock 14 November 2022 • 3 min read
'Out of every crisis comes an opportunity': China, India, and EU could outpace emissions targets, study finds
Climate change

'Out of every crisis comes an opportunity': China, India, and EU could outpace emissions targets, study finds

World's largest emitters could meet climate targets early, as response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine fast-tracks the transition away from fossil fuels, according to new ECIU analysis

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 November 2022 • 3 min read