Greener, happier, more productive: Can net zero deliver the productivity boost the UK sorely needs?

The relationship between net zero policy and productivity is sometimes complex, but with the right policy planning the latter can help drive the former, fresh analysis argues
Sluggish productivity has long been a thorn in the side of the UK economy. Slow UK growth in output and real wages over the past lost decade-and-a-half has meant these metrics are barely any better...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial