How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
The government faces a cost of living crisis just as it seeks to firm up its net zero agenda | Credit: iStock
Image:

The government faces a cost of living crisis just as it seeks to firm up its net zero agenda | Credit: iStock

Government faces growing pressure for radical action to support fuel-poor households in first major test of net zero resolve post-COP26

As the New Year begins, a tough winter still lies ahead for struggling householders, and the nation's energy crisis woes appear far from resolution, prompting crucial questions for net zero policy in 2022....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Glimpses: Can London build a net zero transport system?

Mercedes unveils prototype electric car capable of driving 1,000km on single charge

Most read
01

HSBC, Walmart add science-based targets to supplier financing program

30 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Outlook on 2022: What can we expect from the agri-food industry in 2022?

31 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place

31 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Sustainable business in 2021: Five things we learned

30 December 2021 • 8 min read
05

'To travel is to live': Denmark PM targets 'completely green' domestic flights by 2030

04 January 2022 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place
Energy

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place

There is potential for 2022 to top progress made in the last 12 months - but only if we see crucial pieces of the decarbonisation puzzle fall into place, writes National Grid's Duncan Burt

Duncan Burt, National Grid
clock 31 December 2021 • 4 min read
Nina Skorupska
Energy

Outlook on 2022: The last throes of resistance to the energy transition

2021 was a year like no other for renewables, and 2022 looks set to be another historic year, writes REA chief executive Nina Skorupska

Nina Skorupska, REA
clock 29 December 2021 • 5 min read
A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens
Wind

A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

Offshore wind energy powerhouse Orsted demonstrates that a pivot away from fossil fuels is possible

Bill Spindle and Milo McBride, GreenBiz.com
clock 24 December 2021 • 4 min read