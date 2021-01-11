10 green business trends to watch out for in 2021
From net zero strategies to COP26, 2021 promises to be one of the most eventful and important years on record for the green economy
If the past five years have taught us anything it is that predictions are a mug's game. The global economy has endured a particularly volatile period since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, with...
More news
Boris Johnson commits £3bn climate finance to safeguard global biodiversity
Commitment to help protect land and ocean ecosystems critical to combating climate change to be announced by the PM at the global One Planet Summit later
Unilever and Alibaba launch 'world first' AI-powered closed-loop recycling system
New recycling machines are being installed in Shanghai and Hangzhou, with an eye on rolling them out right across China in the future
Study: Positive 'tipping points' for clean technologies could spur rapid CO2 reduction
UK academic study outlines a series of positive 'tipping points' in key sectors that, if reached, would catalyse the global net zero transition
