Net Zero Festival: Physical climate risk - how can business make a difference?

VIDEO: McKinsey & Company's Alastair Hamilton shares insights from the management consulting giant's work on physical climate risk, and what companies can do to address these risks

The net zero transition presents huge challenges and opportunities for business, but they also face significant and growing risks from the worsening impacts of climate change in the coming decades. So how can businesses get ahead of these risks in order to manage and potentially avoid them altogether?

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Alastair Hamilton, an associate partner at McKinsey, & Company's sustainability practice based in London, shares some insights from the management consulting giant's work on physical climate risk, sets out what companies can and should do to address these threats in the coming months and years.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

McKinsey & Company is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.