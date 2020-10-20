Conservative MPs urge government to submit 'much more ambitious' 2030 climate plan

More than 40 backbenchers and Lords call for new climate plan in line with CCC's recommendations backed by strong diplomatic resources to ensure successful COP26

The UK's departure from the EU provides an opportunity to establish a "much more" ambitious climate target for 2030 that aligns with its longer-term statutory goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, Conservative backbenchers have told the government.

In a letter sent this morning to Business Secretary Alok Sharma, dozens of Tory MPs urged the government to submit a strengthened climate goal - or nationally determined contribution (NDC), in the UN jargon - that follows the forthcoming recommendations of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), which is in December due to unveil its advice for meeting the UK's emissions goals for the 2033-37 period, also known as the sixth carbon budget.

Signatories to the letter include former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers, former First Secretary of State Damian Green, and former Under Secretary of State for BEIS Lord Duncan.

As with all countries signed up to the Paris Agreement, the UK is expected to prepare and communicate a new, more ambitious 2030 climate goal by the close of this year, as current pledges under the treaty are not strong enough to keep the world within 2C global warming limits, let alone 1.5C.

Following the postponement of COP26 this year due to the Covid-19 pandmic, however, the overwhelming majority of countries including the UK have still yet to submit enhanced NDCs. The EU is currently in the process of finalising an enhanced 2030 climate goal for the bloc, and elsewhere just a handful of Paris Agreement signatories have revised or pledge to submit new strategies. The UK government, meanwhile - which has not updated its UN Paris Agreement climate pledges since adopting its 2050 net zero target last year - has said it plans to submit its enhanced, net zero-aligned NDC ahead of next year's UN climate summit in Glasgow.

And, in a bid to keep up pressure on the government to ensure the UK's plans are as ambitious as possible, 42 MPs and Lords in the Conservative Environment Network have signed today's letter arguing the UK has a responsibility as host of the forthcoming COP26 climate conference to establish a world-leading national climate plan that sets an example to other member states and raises collective international ambiton.

"Our new NDC will be one of the most crucial signposts to the international community that the UK takes our climate leadership role seriously and will be critical in securing more ambitious commitments from other countries," states the letter.

It calls on Sharma, who is COP26 President, to take steps to dedicate adequate diplomatic resources and senior ministerial time to preparations for the historic UN summit next November, with the UK under significant pressure to deliver a successful summit after the stalemate of COP25 last year in Madrid.

And, in order to accelerate change at both an international and domestic level, tackling climate change should be made a priority for the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office - which brings together the Foreign Office and former Department for International Development - and the government's forthcoming Comprehensive Spending Review.

"We hope you will be as ambitious as possible going into this vital summit in terms of our domestic commitments," write the MPs, also which include Environmental Audit Committee chair Phillip Dunne and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee chair Neil Parish,.

The letter also requests that backbenchers are given the opportunity to be directly involved in the summit, either by attending, or by creating special envoy or ambassador roles that would give MPs the opportunity to speak to legislators in other countries.

Moreover, it urges the government to leverage the forthcoming summit to embark on an unprecedented climate change awareness campaign, arguing the summit provided a historic opportunity to accelerate public understanding of the issues.

"We hope that the government will also undertake a major public communications campaign and a national series of events in the run-up to COP26," they wrote. "Greater public awareness of and engagement in climate change could be a major legacy from COP26, and will be vital for bringing everyone with us on the road to net zero."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, in its official response last week to the CCC's annual decarbonisation progress report, the government acknowledged it needed to step up its decarbonisation efforts.

"While we have decarbonised our economy faster than any other major economy over the past two decades, we recognise that more needs to be done if we are to meet the size of our net zero and carbon budgets ambitions," Business Minister Alok Sharma and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng wrote in the report's foreword.