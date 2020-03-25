Coronavirus: How falling power demand is impacting green energy

The long-term fundamentals remain positive for renewables
The long-term fundamentals remain positive for renewables
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With the pandemic spurring a dramatic drop in economic activity across Europe, electricity, renewables and carbon prices have also plummeted

Much of the European economy is now on some level of lockdown, with citizens and businesses in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and now the UK all forced to curtail their usual habits, stay inside, and wait...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

Investing beyond meat
Investing beyond meat

Clean energy tends to dominate the climate conversation, but the shift toward more sustainable diets is also gathering pace, argues Martyn Jones of Liontrust's Sustainable Future UK Growth Fund