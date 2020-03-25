Coronavirus: How falling power demand is impacting green energy
With the pandemic spurring a dramatic drop in economic activity across Europe, electricity, renewables and carbon prices have also plummeted
Much of the European economy is now on some level of lockdown, with citizens and businesses in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and now the UK all forced to curtail their usual habits, stay inside, and wait...
More news
Investing beyond meat
Clean energy tends to dominate the climate conversation, but the shift toward more sustainable diets is also gathering pace, argues Martyn Jones of Liontrust's Sustainable Future UK Growth Fund
Smart Hot Water: New project to help balance UK power grid
USER Project to integrate AI technology with hot water cylinders to help manage grid demand
Coronavirus: Calls grow for green recovery, as battle lines drawn over US stimulus
Leading experts from around the world argue policymakers should avoid locking in fossil fuel infrastructure, as President Trump attacks the 'ridiculous Green New Deal'