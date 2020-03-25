Taps risk running dry within 20 years in parts of England, government warned

Government's spending watchdog warns climate change could devastate water supplies in parts of England unless urgent action taken to reduce demand

England's daily water supplies are on course to plummet by more than a billion litres over the next 25 years as a result of escalating climate impacts, putting some parts of the country at risk of running out of reliable supplies within two decades unless urgent action is taken, the UK government has been told.

The stark warning on the impact of expected drier weather on England's access to water comes in a new report today by the government's spending watchdog, the National Audit Office (NAO), which calls for concerted action to shore-up supplies and reduce demand.

The report claims England's total water supply is forecast to drop by seven per cent by 2045 due to a combination of climate change and the limits of sustainably sourcing water from rivers, lakes, and underground aquifers.

Almost all public water supply is obtained through abstraction from ground and surface water sources, it explains, but sourcing too much water can have a damaging impact on the environment and biodiversity.

And with drier weather expected over the coming decades, the NAO said the amount of water supplied each day in England via abstraction is set to drop by over a billion litres over the next 25 years, meaning parts of the country - particularly the South East - would run out of water entirely.

Reducing demand for water is therefore "essential", but water companies "have made little or no progress in reducing water consumption and cutting leakage", putting targets agreed by the sector to slash leakage by 15 per cent by 2025 at risk of being missed, the report warns.

Moreover, it said efforts from both industry and government to encourage households and businesses to reduce their water consumption have failed, and Defra's promise to set a personal water consumption target by the end of 2018 has not yet been fulfilled.

To tackle the dire outlook for water supplies, NAO argues the government should promote a more "coherent and credible message" about water efficiency, develop a plan to evaluate its impact, and lead on getting the message across to consumers about the urgent need to save water.

Meanwhile, Defra, the Environment Agency, and water regulator Ofwat should all regularly review progress made by water firms on reducing water consumption and leakage, the report added.

NAO head Gareth Davies said the government needed "to provide stronger leadership to water companies, regulators and consumers".

"The government has made limited progress on reducing water consumption, tackling leakage and sharing water resources between regions in the last five years, but rapid progress is now vital for the government to deliver its objective of a resilient water supply," he said.

The NAO's findings come just over a week after the Environment Agency published a National Framework for Water Resources, which proposes a raft of measures to ease pressure on future water supplies, including improving businesses' water efficiency and halving leakage rates by 2050. It also recommends developing new supplies of water such as reservoirs, re-use schemes and desalination plants to reduce demand for water abstraction sources.

It also follows trade body Water UK's recent goal for the industry to deliver net zero emissions by 2030, backed by significant investment in new infrastructure.

Consequently, ministers are understood to be keen on implementing the majority of the NAO's recommendations for shoring up England's water supplies.

"We recognise that we need to work harder than ever to ensure that we all have enough water in the future and that is why we are already working towards many the report's recommendations," Defra said in a statement. "The recently published National Framework for Water Resources sets out a bold vision for bringing together consumers, businesses and industry to safeguard the future of our water resources while ensuring that our natural environment is protected for future generations."

The report follows a UN study on Monday which laid bare the scale of the water stress facing the global economy in the coming years, warning that climate change and a lack of investment in water infrastructure and management worldwide risks further exacerbating shortage risks.