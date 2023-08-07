Zipcar UK

Could car clubs and 'AirBnb-style' charging help pull the plug on EV anxiety?

Technology

Could car clubs and 'AirBnb-style' charging help pull the plug on EV anxiety?

Zipcar UK and Volkswagen Financial Services UK claim harnessing the 'sharing economy' could help Brits overcome barriers to EV adoption

clock 07 August 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read