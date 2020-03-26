Zero Waste
'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
BlackRock launches its first circular economy fund, teams up with Ellen MacArthur Foundation
World's largest asset manager promises to work with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to explore how investment flows can drive circular economy
Is it always circular to turn a product into a service?
Even when goods are sold as rental or subscription services to extend their lifespan, other factors still matter in determining whether they're circular
Cascade and Tide join Loop packaging re-use scheme
Two of America's best-known detergent brands will now be available to US customers in reusable packaging
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
Wrap up your woollies: Green packaging innovator launches circular economy scheme
Woolcool is encouraging customers to send back its wool boxes and liners to be cleaned and re-used
Government rejects calls to make fast fashion retailers pay for textile clean up
MPs accuse government of being 'out of step' with the public after Whitehall rejects pleas for fashion industry crackdown
Accountants call for more ambition from government plastic tax
Government proposals to tax plastic packaging are not ambitious enough, accountancy group argues
Are developing countries being excluded from the circular economy?
Report argues concerted effort from business and governments needed to ensure developing nations can create circular strategies that meet their needs
Apple powers up iPhone recycling network
Tech giant quadruples number of locations for US customers to hand in old iPhones as part of recycling and reuse drive
Global Recycling Day: Big brands announce flurry of new recycling initiatives
Nestle, Veolia, Walkers, PepsiCo, and Terracycle to the fore with announcements to mark Global Recycling Day
Hovis bakes in recycling with TerraCycle partnership
Only one in 10 local authorities accept plastic bread bags for recycling, but TerraCycle partnership aims to set up alternative collection network
Report: Cut food waste to feed restaurant profits
New research suggests restaurants can save £7 for every £1 invested in cutting food waste
Government must aim for 'net zero' plastic waste exports by 2030, say researchers
New report from Policy Connect calls for 'bold national plastics plan' to deliver step-change in UK approach to plastics recycling
Loop the loop
The new global initiative from some of the world's biggest brands could finally help make the circular economy a reality at scale
'Waste to wealth': Nestle, Burger King, and Sainsbury's among big brands promising to revolutionise waste management
Host of firms commit to fresh resource efficiency pledge at Prince of Wales summit
What the circular economy's early days look like for Amazon and Nike
Billions upon billions of products and consumers served
Hovis bakes up bolder recycling labels
Company research shows a third of consumers do not know what can and cannot be recycled
Green sneakers: Reebok launches plant-based trainers
Sportswear brand follows Stella McCartney and Nike into sustainable trainer sector with sneakers boasting a bioplastic sole
Perhaps Big Brother isn't such a bad idea (for supply chains)
ID cards for populations? Morally tricky. For EV batteries? A potential game-changer
Asos unzips sustainable fashion training programme
Online fashion retailer will train its core design team in techniques to cut waste from the fashion industry