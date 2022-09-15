Yvon Chouinard

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

Management

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

Multi-billion dollar outdoor apparel brand enshrines environmental values into ownership with plan to donate $100m each year towards fighting climate crisis

clock 15 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

How dangerous climate tipping points are 'likely' to be triggered in a 1.5C world

09 September 2022 • 4 min read
02

Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

13 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

12 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Study: Warehouse roofs could double UK solar capacity

12 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Chris Skidmore tasked with conducting review of UK's net zero target

08 September 2022 • 3 min read