WWF Basket

'Commitment for Nature': WWF and top supermarkets team up in pledge to halt biodiversity loss

Management

'Commitment for Nature': WWF and top supermarkets team up in pledge to halt biodiversity loss

CEOs of leading food retailers commit to halving the impact of UK shopping baskets by 2030, in line with WWF goals

clock 06 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

COP26: Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet launches in bid to unlock $100bn of climate finance

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
03

'The Paris Effect': Study predicts key clean technologies nearing market 'tipping points'

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Glasgow Breakthroughs': 40 nations back plan to make clean technologies 'new normal' by 2030

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

'Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use': Over 100 nations promise to reverse forest loss by 2030

02 November 2021 • 7 min read