Kneejerk RHI proposals could jeopardise renewable heat targets
Wood Heat Association chair Neil Harrison argues the end of RHI support for biomass in urban areas is misguided
'Pollywood' calling: Industry urged to back new green electricity pole
Northern Powergrid set to use Pollywood poles across its business, but start-up behind the invention needs £1.4m extra investment to scale
Government should stop burning cash on biomass plants and waste incinerators
Green Party's Molly Scott Cato is concerned about climate and air quality impacts from wood and waste combustion
ETI: Planting 1.4 million hectares of biomass crops can boost green energy
Energy Technology Institute report argues more home-grown energy crops for biomass would be cost-effective means of producing low carbon energy
Luxury retailers have rotten stance on wood sourcing, says WWF
Big name retailers including Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols score 'zero trees' on this year's timber scorecard from WWF
Building more homes can create jobs and help tackle climate change
The Nature Conservancy's Justin Adams explains why cutting carbon could go hand-in-hand with a new era of housebuilding in the UK
Rush to cut carbon emissions by burning wood instead of coal and gas risks doing more harm than good
European countries' support for wood-based energy sources is based on a flawed assumption that they are carbon neutral
Chatham House: 'Flawed' assumptions mean biomass does more harm than good for climate
But green groups hit back at 'pseudo-science' used in study, insisting biomass has a viable role in low-carbon energy system
UK company claims world first in MDF recycling breakthrough
MDF Recovery turns old MDF into insulation or back into MDF board with pioneering recycling technique