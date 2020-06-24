We Support Solar
Feed-in tariff architect slams "economically illiterate and ethically fraudulent" solar reforms
Former MP Alan Simpson to lead fight against solar subsidy review
Solar subsidy fiasco sparks panic buying
EvoEnergy says inquiries quadrupled this week from people desperate to beat the December feed-in tariff deadline
Solar industry to march on Downing Street to save solar incentives
Solar power sector to deliver a petition urging prime minister to rethink imminent feed-in tariff cuts
'No more PV subsidy for energy-inefficient buildings' says climate minister
Greg Barker reveals plan to link Feed-in Tariff, Green Deal, and Renewable Heat Incentive schemes
Report: Chinese solar power could reach grid parity by 2015
Study reignites calls for UK government to bolster its support for solar technology
Making sense of the solar feed-in tariff fiasco
The early review of solar feed-in tariffs has left developers shocked and angry. James Murray tries to get to the bottom of the latest government U-turn
Tariff proposals threaten to dampen firms' renewables ambitions
Industry warns that the government's Clean Energy Cashback scheme does little to boost the economic case for onsite renewable energy
Green lobby calls for higher returns on investment in clean energy projects
Adding 10p per kilowatt hour (kwh) to the 36 pence proposed for 'clean energy cashback' scheme would create 30,000 jobs