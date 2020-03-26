Warren Buffett
MidAmerican Energy receives approval for giant Iowa wind farm
Project will see 1,000 wind turbines constructed in several sites in Iowa as utility strives to move towards 100 per cent renewables
NRG Energy and Warren Buffett's MidAmerican top solar ownership table
Two companies' portfolios combined account for 1.5GW of solar capacity, while Google is now in top 15, figures reveal
Warren Buffett set to double clean energy stakes
Sage of Omaha says Berkshire Hathaway holding company could invest a further $15bn in wind and solar power projects
Warren Buffett places $1bn wind turbine order
Sage of Omaha's MidAmerican Energy to purchase 448 Siemens turbines for five projects in Iowa
EU probes Chinese solar glass imports
Latest in a line of investigations into renewable energy technologies gets underway after complaint from European manufacturers
Reports: Warren Buffett mulling Suntech bid
Chinese media reports suggest bid being considered for troubled solar panel giant
GE and Citi join Californian solar gold rush
As Warren Buffett bets $2bn on US solar farms, a group of high-profile investors complete similar deal to acquire stake in 143MW Californian project
Warren Buffett snaps up US solar farms in $2bn deal
Sage of Omaha agrees to pay between $2bn and $2.5bn for SunPower’s 579MW Antelope Valley projects
GE solar investments top $1.4bn in the last year
Company takes $100m stake in Arizona plant, as Abound Solar sheds jobs and Warren Buffett lines up second Topaz funding round
Buffett branches into solar power with Topaz purchase
Sage of Omaha's MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company buys 550MW California plant from First Solar
Buffett stumps up $26bn in US rail deal
Sage of Omaha hails "extraordinarily environmentally friendly" means of transport
Soros pledges to invest $1bn in clean tech
Hedge fund guru George Soros becomes latest billionaire investor to unveil plans for investing in the fight against climate change
Buffett goes electric with Chinese car firm investment
Shares in electric and hybrid car manufacturer jump on news of backing from billionaire financier