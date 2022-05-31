Warmer Homes Advice Service

Mayor of London commits further £43m to help upgrade fuel poor city homes

Efficiency

Mayor of London commits further £43m to help upgrade fuel poor city homes

Fresh injection into Warmer Homes programme aimed at helping 45,000 fuel poor London households install heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and other green upgrade measures

clock 31 May 2022 • 2 min read
