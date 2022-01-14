Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

Transport

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

Automotive giant says advances in battery technology will allow its new electric trucks to travel much further on a single charge

clock 14 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read