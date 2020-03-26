Voluntary Market
European countries back global carbon market for airlines
Joint declaration from EU member states and other nations reveals strong support for market-based scheme to limit aviation emissions
Reports: Aviation's 'carbon-neutral growth' plan could be voluntary at first
A deal to offset growth in aviation's carbon emissions post-2020 could start as a voluntary scheme, sources suggest
Carbon traders expect continued boost from Paris, but price concerns linger
Annual survey of IETA members suggests continued optimism over impact of Paris on expanding carbon markets, but concern remains over low prices
Arctix warms to voluntary offsetting opportunity
New company launched to capitalise on increasing demand from corporates to account for unavoidable emissions
Corporates push voluntary carbon market to highest level since 2008
Rise in offsetting takes volumes purchased to $576bn and helps avoid downward price trend seen in EU markets
World's first carbon offsetting lottery launches in the UK
Carbon Lottery calculates your emissions, and offers £2 offset tickets and a chance to win €4m. Do you feel lucky?
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 21-27 November 2009
Uncertainty over Copenhagen leads to slow trading week
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 9-13 November 2009
Offset market quiet as expectations grow that US climate bill will be delayed
Weekly CDM and VER market summary 26-30 October 2009
Prices largely unchanged as voluntary carbon market continues tentative recovery
JP Morgan bolsters carbon offset clout with EcoSecurities acquisition
Long-running acquisition saga approaches its end as board accepts £129m JP Morgan offer
Weekly CDM and VER market summary 12-18 October 2009
Demand for VERs firm as officials talk up prospects of US climate bill
Weekly CDM and VER market summary 5-12 October 2009
Demand for verified emission reduction credits bounces back, as interest in US market continues to strengthen
Voluntary Carbon Standard launches global registry
New public database will allow firms to see exactly where their carbon offsets have come from
Voluntary carbon offset market triples in value
Report claims global voluntary carbon offset market worth $331m last year