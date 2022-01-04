`Vision EQXX

Mercedes unveils prototype electric car capable of driving 1,000km on single charge

Automotive

Mercedes unveils prototype electric car capable of driving 1,000km on single charge

German carmaker claims 'radical' new highly efficient system could put an end to 'range anxiety' and help boost take up of EVs

clock 04 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read