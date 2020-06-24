vehicle emissions
Carmakers criticise 'unrealistic' EU plan to slash vehicle emissions
Anger over intended 37.5 per cent cut for new cars but environmental groups say it is not enough
EU ordered to strengthen car emissions tests in 'landmark' court ruling
General Court of the EU orders reversal to decision that allowed carmakers to exceed emissions limits by up to 110 per cent during on-road tests
Trump administration acknowledges 4C warming risk, to justify higher vehicle emissions
Washington Post reveals draft statement accepts risk of extreme climate change, and uses it to argue there is no point trying to curb emissions
Green digging? £22m project launched to cut non-road vehicle CO2
Artemis Intelligent Power, Robbie Fluid Engineering and Danfoss to develop digital hydraulics technology backed by £11m government funding
Government proposes tax breaks to 'help white van man go green'
Government consults on possible changes to vehicle excise duty aimed at incentivising van drivers to switch to lower emission vehicles
18 US states sue Trump administration over emissions rules rollback
California and 17 other states are challenging EPA move to relax vehicle emissions standards