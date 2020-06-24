US Senate
Trump Secretary of State pick Rex Tillerson hints at Paris Agreement re-think
US Secretary of State nominee and former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson faces questions on climate change stance in Senate confirmation hearing
Sweeping US energy bill hangs in the balance as partisan lines drawn over Flint crisis
Major energy reform bill promising new energy efficiency and grid upgrade programmes under threat, as Democrats seek aid package for Flint crisis
Senators move to block Paris deal in latest threat to Obama's climate agenda
Senators demand Congressional vote on any UN climate deal and threaten to block $3bn in climate aid
White House triples target for solar-powered state housing
Booming US solar sector expected to receive extra boost as President announces measures to increase access and promote jobs and training
The Lorax, steroids, and Congressional climate denial - Could Democrat all-nighter revive US climate action?
Senators promise that all night debate on climate change will be followed by renewed push to eventually deliver Congressional action
Senate votes to ban US airlines from EU carbon trading
Move heaps pressure on government and industry to come up with a global solution to avoid an all-out trade war
US steps up opposition to EU aviation carbon law
Brussels vows to stand firm despite Senate hearing highlighting bipartisan opposition to charging airlines for emissions
Senate bill aims to stop US airlines being pulled into EU emissions trading
Republican efforts to block US airlines' involvement in EU emissions trading reach the Senate
Democrats continue push to repeal oil tax breaks
Senate and House Democrats write to supercommittee urging end to oil industry tax breaks
Senators unveil latest plan to curb $6bn ethanol tax breaks
Bi-partisan deal aims to end tax breaks while extending support for cellulosic ethanol
Senators poised to announce ethanol tax reform deal
Agreement to end controversial biofuel tax breaks could come as early as today
Senate votes to axe ethanol subsidies after all
Senate votes overwhelmingly to end controversial subsidies after initially rejecting proposal to scrap biofuel tax breaks
Senate votes to keep ethanol subsidies
But further votes expected as administration promises to reform controversial tax breaks
Senate leader touts series of energy bill votes this month
Harry Reid reveals plans for new package of energy bills designed to drive renewables and nuclear investment
Senate rejects latest attempt to scupper EPA greenhouse gas rules
But agency still faces temporary shutdown as Republicans and Democrats continue to argue over budget settlement
The best green April Fools stories from around the web
Did Senator James Inhofe really apologise for calling global warming a hoax?
US Senate seeks feedback on Obama's Clean Energy Standard proposal
White paper invites public input on how to deliver administration's promised clean energy targets
Republicans to unveil second bill targeting EPA carbon rules
House bill will aim to overturn EPA ruling allowing watchdog to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
"Our sacred mission" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
Tax bill passes Senate hurdle with clean tech sweeteners in place
Key tax credits and grants for biofuel producers and renewable energy projects included in controversial tax bill
Axe looms for green energy incentives as Senate stalls again
Cash grant for major renewables projects under threat unless senators deliver bipartisan deal
Moderate Republicans signal support for renewable energy bill
Rare outbreak of bipartisanship boosts prospects for Renewable Energy Standard bill
US Senate drops key measures in energy bill
Republicans spike cap and trade and renewable energy standard
Senate trashes Murkowski resolution
Resolution to strip the EPA of its right to regulate greenhouse gas emissions defeated by 53 votes to 47