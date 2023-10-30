University College London

Green poppies: Plastic-free redesign from Royal British Legion cuts carbon emission by 40 per cent

Supply chain

Armed forces charity makes poppies from coffee cup offcuts and wood fibre, slashing carbon emissions from its 2023 appeal

clock 30 October 2023 • 3 min read
How green policy gaps are putting the UK's industrial base at risk

Policy

Aldersgate Group and UCL set out 15 recommendations to government to help accelerate industrial decarbonisation and prevent UK businesses losing out to increasingly green international competition

clock 26 April 2023 • 11 min read
Top universities launch new £8m home energy data project

Technology

University of Oxford and UCL to investigate how uptake of zero carbon technologies will impact future energy demand

clock 13 January 2023 • 3 min read
'Incompatible': Climate targets render billions of barrels of North Sea oil 'unextractable', analysis claims

Energy

Fresh analysis from UCL argues oil and gas extraction from the North Sea would have to fall year on year in order to align with 1.5C, but the government remains steadfast in support for the sector

clock 16 February 2022 • 6 min read
