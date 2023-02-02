Universitat Rovira i Virgili

Coca-Cola confirms cash to can captured carbon

CCS

Coca-Cola confirms cash to can captured carbon

CCEP Ventures announces investment in two carbon capture R&D projects to explore how captured carbon could be re-used by the soft drinks giant

clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read