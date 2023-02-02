Coca-Cola confirms cash to can captured carbon

The investment arm of Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has announced it is funding two new carbon capture research projects to explore how captured carbon dioxide could be turned into useful products for its Coca-Cola supply chain.

CCEP Ventures (CCEPV) announced today it is partnering with European research groups at Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) in Tarragona, Spain and the University of Twente (UT) in the Netherlands, to support their research into carbon capture technologies.

The company said the aim of the project would be to develop new technologies which could be used on-site at Coca-Cola factories and explore ways in which captured CO2 could be used in packaging materials and sugars, to carbonate soft drinks, or create synthetic fuels.

Craig Twyford, head of CCEPV, hailed the projects as "an exciting opportunity for us to be at the forefront of scientific discovery and innovation" that would also challenge the company to think about CO2 as a source of potential value, instead of as a "dangerous waste product".

"What if we could not only take CO2 out of the atmosphere, where we know it's causing harm but also turn it into something useful?" he asked. "Then we could start thinking of it as a valuable resource."

He added that the projects have the potential to "significantly impact our operations" and be deployed in different industries.

Gerrit Brem and Abhishek Singh from the University of Twente welcomed the new investment. "As the need to improve the health of the environment and our planet becomes more pronounced, it is vitally important that businesses globally take a proactive approach to developing and funding new-age solutions to the climate problem," they said in a statement. "We're greatly encouraged by CCEPV's action in this space and are pleased to be working with them to realise their vision."