UNESCO World Heritage Centre

'We must pull together': Alok Sharma urges world leaders to honour their climate pledges at COP26

Policy

'We must pull together': Alok Sharma urges world leaders to honour their climate pledges at COP26

COP26 President-designate issues plea for governments to make good on climate pledges, as John Kerry expresses optimism a breakthrough is within reach

clock 12 October 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read