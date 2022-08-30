UN Ocean Treaty

Lost at sea? UN Ocean Treaty discussions fail to reach agreement

Biodiversity

Lost at sea? UN Ocean Treaty discussions fail to reach agreement

Greenpeace warns 'time is running out' and calls for further talks this year to conclude discussions that aim to protect 30 per cent of global oceans by 2030

clock 30 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

The government has made this crisis worse than it needed to be

26 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

Lunar Energy emerges from stealth mode, acquires energy storage specialist Moixa

25 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

26 August 2022 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy provides boost to plans to deliver UK's largest battery

25 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

Inside Shell's new plan to bolster sustainable aviation fuel

26 August 2022 • 5 min read