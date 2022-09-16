UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative

NGOs step up calls for banks to restrict financing of fossil fuels

Net Zero Now

NGOs step up calls for banks to restrict financing of fossil fuels

NGOs write open letter to UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) calling for bolder measures to ensure banks' net zero pledges are met

clock 16 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read