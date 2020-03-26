UN Environment
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
UNEP: Paris Agreement will fail without deep CO2 cuts before 2030
UNEP warns 1.5C global warming target could be out of reach by 2030 unless nations urgently step up climate action
Vogue publisher promises to become beacon of green fashion
Condé Nast signs UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, as it pledges to promote sustainable fashion and clothing re-use to readers
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
Inger Andersen officially sworn in as UN Environment Programme chief
Andersen takes up the role following Erik Solheim's resignation last year
Are rich countries dodging their promises under the UN Sustainable Development Goals?
Report suggests the world remains far off track to meeting the SDGs, with high income countries particularly failing to give budgetary backing to pledges
Cool Coalition: Businesses join UN push for climate-friendly fridges and air conditioning
UN-backed coalition of businesses, politicians, and green groups set up in support of action to phase-out HFCs from fridges and air conditioning units
UN: Countries set to overshoot goals on curbing chemicals pollution
Hazardous chemicals are now 'ubiquitous' in air, water, soil, food and humans, UN declares
Reports: UN Environment set to choose new chief to replace Erik Solheim
Solheim, who quit last year, suggests Inger Andersen from the International Union for Conservation of Nature is in pole position to take over at UNEP
'Mother of all sustainability challenges': Report urges global diet and farming overhaul
Scale of challenge to feed growing population while cutting emissions is greater than previously thought, finds WRI report
'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
UN launches Global Plastics Platform
Global initiative aims to help countries tackle plastic pollution by changing design, production and disposal habits around the world