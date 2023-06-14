UltraContact NXT

Fresh tracks: Continental Tyres unveils sustainable tyre made from recycled materials

Automotive

Fresh tracks: Continental Tyres unveils sustainable tyre made from recycled materials

The new UltraContact NXT is first volume production tyre with both a high share of sustainable materials and maximum EU tyre-label performance

clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read